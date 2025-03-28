OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $1,161,776.28 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 124,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $1,161,776.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,521.47. This trade represents a 40.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OppFi stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 876,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,592. The firm has a market cap of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 271.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OppFi by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of OppFi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

