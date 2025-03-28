Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,620. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

