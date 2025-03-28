Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $18.85 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.