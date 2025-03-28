Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 98.4% in March

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.97. 20,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

