Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.54, but opened at $54.84. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 301,982 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 223.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

