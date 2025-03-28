Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 345,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paramount Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 443,777 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,388,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,485 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 222,656 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $186.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. The trade was a 1.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

