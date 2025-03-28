Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 441343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 354,116 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,677 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

