Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 409,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.