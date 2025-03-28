Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.90. 8,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 2,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.74. The company has a market cap of C$72.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

