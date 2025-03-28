Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Up 266.0% in March

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,400 shares, an increase of 266.0% from the February 28th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Peninsula Energy Stock Down 15.0 %

PENMF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 15,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,007. Peninsula Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

