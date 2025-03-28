Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
