Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.