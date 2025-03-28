Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 207257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.
Pernod Ricard Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.