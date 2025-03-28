Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 4534971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.86 ($0.08).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.37. The firm has a market cap of £37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.