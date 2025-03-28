PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS:PCHM remained flat at $3.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.68. PharmChem has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

