Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.96 and last traded at $168.36. 1,308,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,464,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a market capitalization of $394.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

