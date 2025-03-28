Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.77 and last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 65960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.85.

Profound Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 14,200 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,319.75. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

