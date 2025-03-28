Promising Space Stocks To Follow Today – March 28th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Eaton, and CRH are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded equities of companies involved in the commercial space industry, including businesses that design and manufacture satellites, spacecraft, and rocket launch systems. These stocks provide investors exposure to the growing market for space exploration, satellite communications, and other related technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,940,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,217,854. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $147.21 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average of $176.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,761. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.85 and its 200 day moving average is $470.46. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $537.63.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.15. 4,752,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,632. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Eaton stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.44. 1,916,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,552. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.22. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.24. 4,280,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

