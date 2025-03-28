ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.86. 3,763,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,068,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.
ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.
ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
