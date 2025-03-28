ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.86. 3,763,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,068,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

About ProShares Short S&P500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 415.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $233,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

