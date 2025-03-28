Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSKRF remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.
About Protector Forsikring ASA
