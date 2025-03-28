Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSKRF remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Get Protector Forsikring ASA alerts:

About Protector Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.