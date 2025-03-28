Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRYMY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 75,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

