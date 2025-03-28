PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $160.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.96. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.