QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

QHSLab Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of USAQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 51,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,049. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Read More

Earnings History for QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.