QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Posts Earnings Results

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

QHSLab Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of USAQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 51,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,049. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

