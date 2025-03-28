Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $125.20, with a volume of 31016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

