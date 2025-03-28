Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enova International were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVA

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $53,048.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,603.92. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $2,997,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,157,107.50. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.