Quantbot Technologies LP Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $194.56 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $189.11 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average of $219.50.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.