Quantbot Technologies LP Has $590,000 Stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 196.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

