Quantbot Technologies LP Has $635,000 Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after buying an additional 1,332,896 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $2,068,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 433,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIHL opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

