Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $654,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 195.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 130.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $27.66 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

