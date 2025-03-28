Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

