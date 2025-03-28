Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,210. This represents a 48.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,373 shares of company stock worth $11,268,499. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

