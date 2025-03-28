Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 48.6% in March

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,448. Repsol has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

