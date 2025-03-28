Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RVLGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,464. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

