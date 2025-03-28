Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RVLGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,464. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.