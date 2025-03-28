Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,241.25 ($80.80).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($82.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($81.56) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,837.19 ($62.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,907.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,901.99. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,509 ($58.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,854 ($75.79).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($65.72), for a total value of £31,521.96 ($40,810.41). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 516 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($62.40) per share, for a total transaction of £24,871.20 ($32,199.90). 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

