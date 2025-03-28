Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Invests $765,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 240,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 674,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after buying an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.