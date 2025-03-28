Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System West bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,286,000. Tepp RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $521.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $542.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

