Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 619,982 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 30,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

