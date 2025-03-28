Robinson (LON:RBN) Posts Earnings Results

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (19.80) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Robinson had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Robinson Price Performance

RBN stock opened at GBX 124.95 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Robinson has a 1 year low of GBX 93.10 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.51. The company has a market cap of £20.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. Robinson’s payout ratio is currently 185.81%.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.