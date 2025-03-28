Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Head to Head Analysis

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waystar and Samsara”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Waystar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $943.55 million 6.90 -$51.33 million N/A N/A Samsara $1.25 billion 17.46 -$286.73 million ($0.28) -138.83

Waystar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Samsara -21.80% -19.44% -10.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Waystar and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.0% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waystar and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08 Samsara 0 8 9 0 2.53

Waystar currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Waystar.

Summary

Waystar beats Samsara on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.