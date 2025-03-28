Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sands China Stock Down 2.6 %

SCHYY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 47,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. Sands China has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sands China to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

