Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Savara Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SVRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 60,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,818. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.60. Savara has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

