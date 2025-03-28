Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.28 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON SBSI traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 69.90 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 169,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,788. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £57.57 million, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.20.

Get Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust alerts:

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.