Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Up 89.2% in March

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,594,100 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 1,900,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Price Performance
Shares of Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Seazen Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
About Seazen Group
