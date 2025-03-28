Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 34.2 %

SEEMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

