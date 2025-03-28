Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises 2.0% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $168,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. Sempra has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $95.77.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.