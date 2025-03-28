SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.67 ($3.99) and last traded at €3.84 ($4.17). Approximately 262,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.88 ($4.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.39. The stock has a market cap of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

