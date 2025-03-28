Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in March

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 2,307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shimao Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHMSF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shimao Services has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
About Shimao Services
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shimao Services
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.