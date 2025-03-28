Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in March

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 2,307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shimao Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMSF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shimao Services has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Get Shimao Services alerts:

About Shimao Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shimao Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management and community living services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers security, cleaning, greening and gardening, repair, and maintenance services to construction, gardening, and other property management companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.