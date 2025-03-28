Short Interest in Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Increases By 148.4%

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bantec Stock Performance

Shares of Bantec stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Bantec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Bantec Company Profile

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

