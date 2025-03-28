Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Decreases By 85.5%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 998.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

BLRDF stock remained flat at $11.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Billerud AB has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

