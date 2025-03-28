Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Decreases By 85.5%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the February 28th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 998.0 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
BLRDF stock remained flat at $11.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Billerud AB has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.48.
About Billerud AB (publ)
