Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Grows By 398.2%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,341,200 shares, an increase of 398.2% from the February 28th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BRCHF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,598. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

