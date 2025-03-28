Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Grows By 398.2%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,341,200 shares, an increase of 398.2% from the February 28th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BrainChip Price Performance
Shares of BRCHF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,598. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
BrainChip Company Profile
