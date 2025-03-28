Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Decreases By 46.2%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $26.11 during trading hours on Friday. Cancom has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.
About Cancom
