Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Decreases By 46.2%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $26.11 during trading hours on Friday. Cancom has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Get Cancom alerts:

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.